PSL-like junior league: PCB, franchises at loggerheads once again

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League franchises are reportedly at odds once again after the announcement of the PSL-like Pakistan Junior League.

Not long ago, both stakeholders came to a settlement after the new financial model and the threat of going to court was avoided. However, cracks have started to emerge once again between both parties after the latest development.

According to the Daily Express, the announcement of the Pakistan Junior League by PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was not well received by the franchises.

Franchises owners claimed that the announcement was made without taking them into confidence and it would damage the PSL brand.

They had initially decided to express their concerns over the decision in a meeting with Ramiz Raja, however, they will now send a joint letter.

Earlier, the board had announced the details of the Junior League and invited sponsors for bidding.

The league is scheduled for October this year.

The PCB is requesting expression of interest from the interested parties for the following rights:

Title Sponsorship

Live-Streaming

Category Sponsorships

Team Franchises

“I am thrilled and excited that after days of hard work and planning, we have today released the Expression of Interest document for the Pakistan Junior League, the first-ever international league of its kind in the world, the first edition of which we plan to organise this year in October,” Raja had said.

“This will be a city-based league with players to be selected through a draft system involving international age-group cricketers. The PCB will create an environment of brilliance with legends and icons of this game sitting in player dug-outs in the roles of mentors and coaches, and broadcast coverage from the top draw.”