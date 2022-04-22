Friday, April 22, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  20
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PML-N will use PCB to accommodate their cronies: Fawad

Najam Sethi is likely to replace Ramiz Raja

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 23 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 23 hours ago

Photo: File

Former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, has accused the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) of using the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for accommodating their friends.

Chaudhry shared his apprehensions in a tweet on his official Twitter account.

Ever since Imran Khan’s dismissal as Pakistan’s prime minister recently, following a successful no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, multiple reports have stated that PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja will be removed from his role.

Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, who has close ties with the PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government, is likely to replace Raja.

Normally the PCB Chairman is elected by the governing board, however the chief usually has the backing of the board’s Patron-in-Chief — which is the prime minister.

It must be noted that former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner, Raja, was elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB’s 36th Chairman for a three-year term in September last year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fawad chaudhry PCB Ramiz Raja
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ramiz Raja PCB resign, Fawad Chaudhry PTI, cricket Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif PCB, Shehbaz Sharif Ramiz Raja, Najam Sethi PCB Chairman
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.