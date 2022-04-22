PML-N will use PCB to accommodate their cronies: Fawad

Former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, has accused the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) of using the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for accommodating their friends.

Chaudhry shared his apprehensions in a tweet on his official Twitter account.

PMLn has yet again proved they ll never change, same tactics sacking @iramizraja ll be huge disservice to Pak cricket he is not PTI he is top of the line cricket technocrat,they ll use PCB to accommodate their cronies #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور https://t.co/wjgr3505lv — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 20, 2022

Ever since Imran Khan’s dismissal as Pakistan’s prime minister recently, following a successful no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, multiple reports have stated that PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja will be removed from his role.

Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, who has close ties with the PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government, is likely to replace Raja.

Normally the PCB Chairman is elected by the governing board, however the chief usually has the backing of the board’s Patron-in-Chief — which is the prime minister.

It must be noted that former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner, Raja, was elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB’s 36th Chairman for a three-year term in September last year.