PCB to conduct nationwide women trials in May

In order to develop strong talent pool of women cricketers, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced to hold nationwide trials will collaborations with six Cricket Associations in May.

Highly qualified coaches, including former Test and first-class cricketers will conduct trails for three age brackets.

U19, in which players who are born on or after 1 September 2003. Emerging, players falling in the age bracket of 19-24 years. Seniors, for players between the ages of 25 and 28.

The players who are part of the PCB’s regional academy system are not eligible for these trials.

The development comes after the board announced that around 100 women cricketers will feature in the 2022-23 domestic cricket season.

These trials will further help in nourishing the talent pool and strengthening the bench strength across all rungs with the ICC U19 T20 Women’s World Cup scheduled to be played in South Africa in February 2023 and a jam-packed national women’s side schedule.

The following is the schedule of trials by CAs. Click here for the detailed schedule.

• Balochistan – 12 May

• Central Punjab 6-9 May

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 9-11 May

• Northern 10-17 May

• Sindh 18-28 May

• Southern Punjab 10-12 May

Details for the trials in Gilgit-Baltistan will be announced later.