HOME > Cricket

PCB takes U-turn on drop-in pitches

Ramiz Raja has asked curators to make new surfaces

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a U-turn on installing drop-in pitches, across multiple venues in the country, according to sources.

The board will now focus on making new pitches at the Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Stadium.

After receiving instructions about new pitches from PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, the ground staff and curators have already started working on the surfaces.

Some of the pitches will offer bounce and pace, using soil from Australia, bearing in mind this year’s T20 World Cup. The curators will also add Bermuda Dhaka Grass to pitches in Karachi and Lahore in order to offer more swing to the pacers.

Sources have also revealed that a total of 13 pitches will be re-laid.

It must be noted that the pitches were a topic of discussion, due to lack of assistance for the bowlers, during the recently-concluded Australia tour of Pakistan.

Drop-in pitches are prominent in Australia and New Zealand, where several stadiums host multiple sports. A portable turf pitch is installed whenever a cricket match is to take place.

