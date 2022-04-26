PCB likely to make changes in centrally contracted players’ list

Changes are likely in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s centrally contracted players’ list for 2022-23.

According to Geo Super, the initial discussion has begun regarding the central contracts within PCB. It must be noted that the current 12-month contracts will expire on June 30, 2022.

The report has revealed that changes in central contracts could lead to promotion and demotion of many players. It added that players who had done well in the last domestic cricket season will also be rewarded with a contract.

Some of the new names which could be included in the list are Khushil Shah, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Wasim Jr and Shan Masood. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Ahmed could be excluded along with Imran Butt, Yasir Shah and Faheem Ashraf.

The new contracts will run from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

Men’s central contract list 2021-22:

Category A – Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Category B – Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Fawad Alam, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah.

Category C – Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Emerging Category – Imran Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.