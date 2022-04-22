PCB issues statement on drop-in pitches

The Pakistan Cricket Board has rejected media reports, which suggested that it had shelved the idea of drop-in pitches.

The board was planning to install two readymade pitches as a short-term solution to help Pakistan prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia in October-November.

However, reports suggest that the cricket governing body is focusing on making new pitches at the Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Stadium.

In a statement, the PCB reiterated and re-emphasised that all plans were on track and the board had already submitted an order for the Australian clay, which is expected to arrive in Pakistan next month.

“Damian Hogg, the head curator at the Adelaide Oval, has been appointed as a consultant to materialise the idea of drop-in pitches,” the board said. “Hogg is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan next month to share his expertise with the local curators, which will expedite the implementation.”

Some of the pitches will offer bounce and pace, using soil from Australia, bearing in mind this year’s T20 World Cup. The curators will also add Bermuda Dhaka Grass to pitches in Karachi and Lahore in order to offer more swing to the pacers.

Sources revealed that a total of 13 pitches will be re-laid.

It must be noted that the pitches were a topic of discussion, due to lack of assistance for the bowlers, during the recently-concluded Australia tour of Pakistan.

Drop-in pitches are prominent in Australia and New Zealand, where several stadiums host multiple sports. A portable turf pitch is installed whenever a cricket match is to take place.