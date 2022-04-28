Pakistan women training camp for Sri Lanka series announced

Pakistan Women’s team’s training camp to prepare for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka series announced on Thursday.

The 12 day training camp will be staged the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, National Stadium Karachi from 7 to 18 May.

As many as 26 players will participate in the camp, said Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release. Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig and Fatima Sana will not attend the camp and join the squad for the series on 17 May.

Meanwhile, left-arm-spinner Nashra Sandhu will be missing out on the camp due to a shoulder injury.

The six series matches (three T20Is and three ODIs) will be staged at Karachi’s Southend Club.

Camp participants (players):

Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Anoosha Nasir, Ayesha Bilal, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shams, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umme Hani, Waheeda Akhtar and Yusra Amir.

Support personnel:

David Hemp (Head coach), Saleem Jaffer (Bowling coach), Waqar Orakzai (Assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (Strength and Conditioning coach), Rifat Asghar Gill (Physiotherapist), Dr Muhammad Khurram (Doctor)

Itinerary (training and matches at Karachi’s Southend Club)

19 May – Teams arrive in Karachi

21-23 May – Training

24 May – First T20I

26 May – Second T20I

28 May – Third T20I

1 Jun – First ODI

3 Jun – Second ODI

5 Jun – Third ODI