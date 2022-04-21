Pakistan tour of Netherlands schedule revealed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the Pakistan tour of the Netherlands, which will begin with the first One Day International (ODI) on August 16.

Pakistan and Netherlands will play their inaugural bilateral ODI series in Rotterdam. The three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches will be played on 16, 18 and 21 of August.

16 Aug – 1st ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

18 Aug – 2nd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

21 Aug – 3rd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

The two sides have previously met in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups 1996 and 2003, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 with Pakistan winning the three matches.

It was earlier scheduled for July 2020, but had to be postponed following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hosts Netherlands have won two of their 10 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches, while Pakistan has a 50 percent record in the 12 matches.

The event will determine which seven highest-placed sides plus hosts India will qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan Cricket Board Director Zakir Khan has lauded Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) for rescheduling the series ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

“It is important to the growth and development of cricket in the Netherlands as well as to the two teams’ chances of progressing directly to the 2023 World Cup,” he said.

“Our men’s national cricket team had an excellent 2021-22 season and I am confident they will build on the momentum to entertain expat Pakistanis and the Dutch spectators with good cricket,” he added.

The director said the series will also help KNCB attract new and young audiences to the game.

