HOME > Cricket

Pakistan to host Cricket World Cup next year

12 teams will take part in the event

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan will host Cricket World Cup for veterans in 2023, which will include players aged 40 or plus.

According to Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA), the 12-team tournament will begin on September 23 with matches taking place at six venues in Karachi. The final will be played on October 8.

Teams from India, Australia, England, New Zealand, among others, will also be part of the event.

The idea behind veterans’ cricket is to bring former cricketers back on the field while also giving young cricketers a chance to see their heroes play the game once again.

PVCA hopes that legendary cricketers like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Hafeez will also participate in the event.

Each team will bat for a maximum of 45 overs in each match. Pakistan’s matches, along with the semi-finals and the final, will be live telecast.

