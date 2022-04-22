Mohammad Rizwan bags elusive award

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been named Wisden’s Leading T20 Cricketer in the World for 2021.

The prolific right-hander, Rizwan, scored the most runs, 1326, in T20I cricket, in 2021, at a stunning average of 73.66 and strike-rate of 134.89. His runs tally includes 12 fifties, most by any player, and a hundred. He also stands at the top of the pile in terms of sixes hit in 2021, with 42 against his name.

“Twenty20 batting is supposed to be a volatile, high-variance occupation: boom-boom or bust. Occasionally, a player produces a purple patch to rise above the hurly-burly. But no one has had a year of such sustained run-scoring as Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan,” Wisden’s Alan Gardner stated in his profile of the star cricketer.

“Never mind seeing it well: he was batting as if blessed with foresight. And in a sense he was,” he added.

Rizwan was also an integral part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign, with 281 runs under his belt, and finished the event as the third highest run-scorer.

Rizwan’s most memorable performance came against India when he smacked unbeaten 79 in only 55 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes, to help Pakistan register their first-ever victory in World Cup matches over their arch-rivals.

He also scored the maiden T20I century of his career against South Africa in Lahore early in the year.

Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps with 24 dismissals against his name.