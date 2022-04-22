Mohammad Hasnain successfully rectifies bowling action: report

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain has successfully modified his bowling action, according to a report by Cricket Pakistan.

He was suspended from bowling at international level after biomechanical testing confirmed his action was illegal, the country’s cricket board said in February.

Hasnain was reported for a suspect action during a stint with the Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 league last season.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Cricket Australia (CA) had verified the report.

“The modification of Hasnain’s bowling action has been completed under the supervision of Umar Rasheed at the National High Performance Center (NHPC),” he report said.

“Tests at a local laboratory also found that the elbow of his arm was within the legal range of 15-degree limits. After complete satisfaction, the PCB will now formally request a review from the ICC,” it added.

Under the International Cricket Council rules, an illegal bowling action is one in which the bowler’s elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques accused Hasnain of “chucking” during a Big Bash match, telling him “nice throw, mate” at one stage.

The umpires reported his action, which was later assessed in Lahore.

Hasnain is a promising fast bowler who has so far played 18 Twenty20 internationals and eight one-day internationals for Pakistan.