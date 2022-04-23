Mohammad Amir set to make red-ball comeback

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is set to make highly-anticipated red-ball return in the County Championship as he signed a short-term contract with Gloucestershire.

The 29-year-old will replace injured Naseem Shah, who has been ruled out until the Vitality Blast campaign by a shoulder injury.

The left-arm pacer will join the county for three LV= Insurance County Championship matches, starting with the visit of Surrey to Bristol from April 28.

Amir will also be available for games against Hampshire and Somerset.

The pacer has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is, where he claimed over 250 wickets.

This will be the first time since 2019 that the pacer will be in action in a red-ball game.

“The County Championship is an amazing competition and I can’t wait to get going with Gloucestershire,” Amir said. “I love playing in English conditions and I’m feeling really good, so I hope I can perform well for the team. I’m excited for the challenge and will try my best to help Gloucestershire win some matches.”