Tuesday, April 26, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  24
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about Ramiz Raja’s future as PCB Chairman

Najam Sethi is likely to replace the current chief

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Former Pakistan Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq has opened up about the future of Ramiz Raja as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

While

speaking to Samaa TV in Lahore, Misbah said that “changes in government should

not affect the PCB”.

It must be

noted that Raja’s future is uncertain after Imran Khan was dismissed as

Pakistan’s prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in the national

assembly.

According to

reports, Najam Sethi is likely to replace Raja due to the former’s close ties

with Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — who is also the PCB’s

Patron-in-Chief.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Misbah-ul-Haq PCB Ramiz Raja
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ramiz Raja PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja Najam Sethi PCB, Ramiz Raja Misbah-ul-Haq, Najam Sethi PCB Chairman
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.