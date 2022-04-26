Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about Ramiz Raja’s future as PCB Chairman

Najam Sethi is likely to replace the current chief
Former Pakistan Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq has opened up about the future of Ramiz Raja as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Whilespeaking to Samaa TV in Lahore, Misbah said that “changes in government shouldnot affect the PCB”.
It must benoted that Raja’s future is uncertain after Imran Khan was dismissed asPakistan’s prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in the nationalassembly.
According toreports, Najam Sethi is likely to replace Raja due to the former’s close tieswith Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — who is also the PCB’sPatron-in-Chief.