Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about Ramiz Raja’s future as PCB Chairman

Najam Sethi is likely to replace the current chief

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Former Pakistan Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq has opened up about the future of Ramiz Raja as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

While

speaking to Samaa TV in Lahore, Misbah said that “changes in government should

not affect the PCB”.

It must be

noted that Raja’s future is uncertain after Imran Khan was dismissed as

Pakistan’s prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in the national

assembly.

According to

reports, Najam Sethi is likely to replace Raja due to the former’s close ties

with Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — who is also the PCB’s

Patron-in-Chief.