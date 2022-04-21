Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Imran Khan advises Ramiz Raja over PCB Chairmanship

Najam Sethi is likely to replace current PCB chief

Posted: Apr 18, 2022
Posted: Apr 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 days ago

Photo: PCB

Former Pakistan Primer Minister and legendary cricketer Imran Khan has advised Ramiz Raja over the latter’s future as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Imran Khan was recently dismissed as Pakistan’s prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in the national assembly.

“Ramiz Raja has complete authority over his future as PCB Chairman. He can stay if he wants to while resignation will also be his own decision,” Khan told journalists in a meeting on Monday.  

“Ramiz Raja is my player, he will play till the last ball too,” he added.

Multiple reports had earlier suggested that Najam Sethi is likely to replace Raja due to the former PCB Chairman’s close ties with new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Normally the PCB Chairman is elected by the governing board, however the chief usually has the backing of the board’s Patron-in-Chief — which is the prime minister.

It must be noted that former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner, Raja, was elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB’s 36th Chairman for a three-year term in September last year.

