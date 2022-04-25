Hasan Ali wants ‘basic changes’ in current domestic structure

Star Pacer Hasan Ali believes that some basic changes to the current domestic structure can bring Pakistan cricket back on track.

The revival of the departmental cricket is under discussion since the departure of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, with many former and current cricketers raising voice for the old setup.

However, Hasan, who is representing Lancashire County, has a different take on the issue.

“I feel that instead of a complete overhaul, some basic changes to the current structure can be made to improve the situation,” the 28-year-old told PakPassion. “So for example, six regional teams can be increased to ten or more and to ask departments to form their teams again, which will result in many more cricketers getting a chance to play.”

Veteran pacer Wahab Riaz said that many cricketers could benefit from the revival of departmental cricket. “Many cricketers have benefited from departmental cricket which includes financial support as well,” he told The News. “I also polished my skills while playing in that system.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Test cricketer Kamran Akmal also requested the new government to revive the department of cricket.

Some of the players have even gone to the USA to play cricket since the move, which is a clear indication that there are fewer opportunities for playing cricket in Pakistan.

Former wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan said that it is his plea to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to restore departmental cricket. “I still oppose the decision and this is still something I disagree with,” he said in an exclusive interview with cricket Pakistan. “Being a cricketer, seeing cricketers become unemployed is wrong. I still stand on the same opinion and I think cricketers should be employed through different departments.”