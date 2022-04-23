Hasan Ali stars at Lancashire home debut

Pakistan star pacer Hasan Ali continues to impress in County Championship as he bagged a five-fer on his Lancashire home debut.

The right-arm pacer bagged figures of 6/47 on day one of the third round of the County Championship against Gloucestershire.

This was his 17th fifer in First-Class cricket.

Reflecting on his performance, Hasan said that it was special for him to bag a five-fer and get a round of applause from great James Anderson.

“Picking up a five-fer is always special for a fast-bowler, and this one is pretty special for me, especially when you are bowling with the great Jimmy bhai [James Anderson],” he told Lancashire after the game.

“I remember I was coming off the ground and he was clapping for me, so that’s a great moment when the great Jimmy bhai appreciated me,” he said. “I was a bit nervous to share the ball with him, but he was there to support me and he backed me.”

Last week, the 27-year-old had made an impressive County debut against Kent where he registered the figures of five for 94 in 43 overs which included 11 maidens.