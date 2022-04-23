Saturday, April 23, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  21
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Hasan Ali stars at Lancashire home debut

Says happy to share ball with Jimmy bhai

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 19 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 19 hours ago

Photo: Twitter/ Lancashire

Pakistan star pacer Hasan Ali continues to impress in County Championship as he bagged a five-fer on his Lancashire home debut.

The right-arm pacer bagged figures of 6/47 on day one of the third round of the County Championship against Gloucestershire.

This was his 17th fifer in First-Class cricket.

Reflecting on his performance, Hasan said that it was special for him to bag a five-fer and get a round of applause from great James Anderson.

“Picking up a five-fer is always special for a fast-bowler, and this one is pretty special for me, especially when you are bowling with the great Jimmy bhai [James Anderson],” he told Lancashire after the game.

“I remember I was coming off the ground and he was clapping for me, so that’s a great moment when the great Jimmy bhai appreciated me,” he said. “I was a bit nervous to share the ball with him, but he was there to support me and he backed me.”

Last week, the 27-year-old had made an impressive County debut against Kent where he registered the figures of five for 94 in 43 overs which included 11 maidens.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gloucestershire Hasan ali
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hasan Ali, Lancashire, Hasan Ali County Championship, Hasan Ali vs Gloucestershire, Cricket,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.