Haris Rauf lights up County Championship with maiden FC fifer

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was elated after he bagged his maiden first-class five-wicket haul on day two against Kent while playing for Yorkshire.

The Pakistan fast-bowler finished with figures of 5-65 as Kent slipped from an overnight 270-6 to 291 all out in their first innings.

“It was a very exciting moment for me when I took the five wickets and the crowd were cheering. I was very happy to see this,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Yorkshire County’s official website.

Rauf also highlighted the support he has received from his teammates since arriving in England.

“This is a different environment, but they are helping me,” he said of his new Yorkshire team-mates. “The skipper is asking me how I am feeling all of the time. Harry Brook has also played with me in PSL (Pakistan Super League), and Dawid I have met before in international matches. Everyone has been good to me, and I am enjoying it.

“County cricket is very hard, but I am trying my best for the team and to improve my skills. I want to learn. I have been told that if you come to county cricket, you will improve your bowling and it will help you a lot in international cricket. I have done a lot of bowling in the last two weeks, but it is good for me.”

The right-armer will be with Yorkshire till June 3.