‘Great guy’ Haris Rauf makes strong impression at Yorkshire County

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has made a strong impression after joining Yorkshire for the ongoing County Championship.

Rauf made his county debut in the opening round win over Gloucestershire at Bristol last week, claiming three wickets in each innings. The express pacer is available for six opening games of the event this season.

Speaking about the Pakistan starlet, Yorkshire’s Managing Director Darren Gough said that “great guy” Rauf’s county stint is “going to go a long way towards making him a complete bowler and this is a perfect opportunity to be bowling with a red ball and to show how good he is”.

Gough also has high expectations from Rauf during the ongoing season.

“He’s mainly played and bowled four overs, so he’s raw,” Gough told the club’s official website. “He reminds me a little bit of myself when I first started, a bit all over the shop at times, but when he gets it right, he’ll go bang, bang, bang.”

“And the reason we signed him is that we’ve got good bowlers here. We’ve got a good bowling attack, but what we need is somebody who has that express pace,” he added.

The former England fast-bowler also believes that Rauf’s presence is important when it comes to dismissing the tailenders.

“To knock over the tail – in county cricket you’ll see a lot, up and down the circuit, nine, 10 and 11 getting runs. When you’ve got somebody who can bowl 150 (kilometres per hour), it makes a difference,” he said.

“There will be one game, hopefully two, when he’ll run through a team. I honestly believe that. There’ll be one or two games in this six when he’ll either knock over a quick five, or he’ll end up with a real big haul,” he further stated.