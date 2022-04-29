Funny Twitter conversation between Akhtar, De Villiers goes viral

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and South Africa legend AB de Villiers had a funny exchange on social media platform Twitter.

The conversation stated on Wednesday from Shane Watson reacting to a video – shared by Cricket Australia – of a ferocious bouncer from the Rawalpindi express.

Oh man! I still get nightmares 😂 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 28, 2022

Akhtar then said that de Villiers has also given many sleepless nights to bowlers all around the world.

The former South Africa captain then spoke about how Akhtar nearly broke his leg at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

It must be noted that world’s fastest bowler Akhtar, who made his international debut in 1997, took 178 wickets in 46 Tests, the last of which was against India at Bangalore in 2007.

He bagged 247 scalps in 163 one-day internationals, along with 19 wickets in 15 Twenty20 internationals.