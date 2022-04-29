Friday, April 29, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  27
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Funny Twitter conversation between Akhtar, De Villiers goes viral

Conversation started from Shane Watson reacting to a video

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Twitter, AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and South Africa legend AB de Villiers had a funny exchange on social media platform Twitter.

The conversation stated on Wednesday from Shane Watson reacting to a video – shared by Cricket Australia – of a ferocious bouncer from the Rawalpindi express.

Akhtar then said that de Villiers has also given many sleepless nights to bowlers all around the world.

The former South Africa captain then spoke about how Akhtar nearly broke his leg at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

It must be noted that world’s fastest bowler Akhtar, who made his international debut in 1997, took 178 wickets in 46 Tests, the last of which was against India at Bangalore in 2007.

He bagged 247 scalps in 163 one-day internationals, along with 19 wickets in 15 Twenty20 internationals.

FaceBook WhatsApp
AB de Villiers Cricket shoaib akhtar
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
AB de Villiers, Shoaib Akhtar, Cricket, Akhtar and AB, De Villers and Akhtar, Pakistan, South Africa, Akhtar and AB twitter, Twitter conversation, twitter Akhtar and AB
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.