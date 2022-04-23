Former PCB CEO Wasim Khan joins ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Wasim Khan, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as its General Manager – Cricket.

Khan has also previously served as the chief executive of Leicestershire County Cricket Club and Chance to Shine. He will take over from Geoff Allardice who spent eight years in the role before being appointed as the ICC CEO.

Allardice was delighted to see Khan join ICC while hoping that the latter will play a key role in cricket’s next event cycle.

“I am delighted to welcome Wasim to the ICC,” Allardice was quoted as saying by ICC. “He brings an in-depth knowledge of our sport and its stakeholders and his firsthand experience of the international cricket landscape will be of enormous benefit as we implement the ICC global growth strategy and move forward into a new events cycle.”

Meanwhile, Khan highlighted ICC’s commitment towards women’s cricket while sharing his excitement about working with the game’s governing body.

“I am honoured to be joining the ICC, I can’t wait to get started and work in partnership with our Members to strengthen and grow our sport. I’m particularly excited by the ICC’s commitment to the growth of the women’s game, and I look forward to playing my part in really accelerating that growth over the next decade,” said Khan.