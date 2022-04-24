‘Fighter’ Hasan Ali hits back at critics

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has hit back after facing criticism over his poor form in international cricket during the recent past.

Ali, who is currently playing for Lancashire in the County Championship, claimed only two wickets in four matches during Australia’s tour of Pakistan.

“Let me assure those who doubt whether I can be effective in the white-ball formats or am not suitable to play for Pakistan that I will not let that happen – I am a fighter and that is my nature, and I will be back in form very soon for Pakistan,” Ali told PakPassion.

Ali also stated that criticism has helped him become a better player for Pakistan.

“Look everyone has a right to express their point of view and they can say what they like about me but as I have always said, such things don’t bother me at all,” he said.

“But just because someone says something negative on social media does not mean that my career can end like that. Someone who is a team man, who plays for his nation and can even put his life on the line for his country will not let such criticism stop him for serving his nation.

“I will never let negativity from my critics effect my game as I play for my country and my family. In fact, the criticism is something that makes we want to try even harder and perform better.”

The 27-year-old has played 19 Tests, 58 ODIs and 49 T20Is with over 200 international wickets for Pakistan.