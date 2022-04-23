Eoin Morgan ‘really enjoyed’ ECB Iftar at Lord’s

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hosted it’s first-ever Iftar event at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s Cricket Ground on Friday which was attended by renowned commentators and cricketers including England’s white-ball captain Eoin Morgan.

The event was organised in the iconic Long Room of the historic stadium and was hosted by renowned cricket commentators, Aatif Nawaz and Tameena Hussain.

THIS GUY is about to host the FIRST EVER ECB Iftar event at Lords in the Long Room. What an honour 😊 pic.twitter.com/kUUMQZmBJ4 — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) April 21, 2022

In a tweet England captain praised the ECB initiative and wished Muslims around the world ‘Ramadan Kareem’.

Really enjoyable evening last night @HomeOfCricket hosting its first ever Iftar. Ramadan Kareem 🙏🏻 — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) April 22, 2022

Apart from him, cricket personalities such as Mickey Arthur, Azeem Rafiq and George Dobell also attended the event.

Muslim attendees broke their fast at the call of Maghrib Azaan – the first time in an over 200-year history of Lord’s that Azaan was called at the stadium.

Delighted to be invited to the First ever iftar @ECB_cricket @HomeOfCricket tonight. Continuing to break barriers and pushing for more diversity and inclusion in our sport and in communities – well done to the team @TameenaHussain @sabah_hamed pic.twitter.com/2xOv3m44sR — Ebba Qureshi (@EbbaQ) April 21, 2022

Nakul Pande, the Associate Producer of Sky Sports, posted a video of Maghrib Azaan being recited in the Lord’s Long Room.