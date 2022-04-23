Saturday, April 23, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  21
Eoin Morgan ‘really enjoyed’ ECB Iftar at Lord’s

Event was organised in the iconic Long Room

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Photo: Twitter/ @EbbaQ

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hosted it’s first-ever Iftar event at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s Cricket Ground on Friday which was attended by renowned commentators and cricketers including England’s white-ball captain Eoin Morgan.

The event was organised in the iconic Long Room of the historic stadium and was hosted by renowned cricket commentators, Aatif Nawaz and Tameena Hussain.

In a tweet England captain praised the ECB initiative and wished Muslims around the world ‘Ramadan Kareem’.

Apart from him, cricket personalities such as Mickey Arthur, Azeem Rafiq and George Dobell also attended the event.

Muslim attendees broke their fast at the call of Maghrib Azaan – the first time in an over 200-year history of Lord’s that Azaan was called at the stadium.

Nakul Pande, the Associate Producer of Sky Sports, posted a video of Maghrib Azaan being recited in the Lord’s Long Room.

