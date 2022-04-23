Abid Ali returns to ‘normal life’ after angioplasty

Pakistan opener Abid Ali is excited about returning to ‘normal life’ after being cleared by doctors to return to the field.

He had complained of chest pain during his innings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final-round match at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, on December 21, and was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS).

During his treatment at the hospital, Ali underwent angioplasty and two stents were placed in his blocked coronary artery.

“I am really excited to be back with the prospect of playing for Pakistan again,” Abid told ESPNcricinfo on Friday. “Doctors cleared me to go back in the field and I can finally return to live a normal life.

“I will be on medicines for some time because of the stents implanted but overall, physically, I am feeling great. I am diving, running, jogging, batting and it’s really great to be normal again.

“There were doubts if I could play again with a heart condition but I didn’t lose hope… It was tough but the recovery has been great with all the extensive rehabilitation.”

The right-hander, who has featured in 16 Tests and six ODIs for Pakistan over the course of his brief career, is ready to make a comeback in the national side.

“I am not sure what is the status of my national selection right now but I am fully set for my comeback,” he added.