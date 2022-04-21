Boxer Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint in east London

Says two men stole his watch
Former world champion Amir Khan has said he was robbed at gunpoint by two men while out with his wife Faryal Makhdoom in Leyton, east London on Monday.
The 35-year-old boxer took to Twitter to share details of the incident, saying he had a “gun pointed in my face” as two men stole his watch.
He confirmed that he and his wife were both unharmed.
Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe.
— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) April 18, 2022
Khan last fought in February when he was stopped by fellow Briton Kell Brook, after which he said the defeat could be his final bout.
That was Amir’s sixth defeat in his 40th professional bout. He has a record of 34 wins, 21 by knockout.