Boxer Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint in east London

Former world champion Amir Khan has said he was robbed at gunpoint by two men while out with his wife Faryal Makhdoom in Leyton, east London on Monday.

The 35-year-old boxer took to Twitter to share details of the incident, saying he had a “gun pointed in my face” as two men stole his watch.

He confirmed that he and his wife were both unharmed.

Khan last fought in February when he was stopped by fellow Briton Kell Brook, after which he said the defeat could be his final bout.

Picture of the stolen watch

That was Amir’s sixth defeat in his 40th professional bout. He has a record of 34 wins, 21 by knockout.