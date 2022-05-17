Veteran mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara critically injured after fall

Renowned mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara sustained critical wounds after falling from a cliff during a routine drill on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in wee hours on Tuesday and was shifted to regional hospital. According to doctors, the veteran mountaineer fractured his backbone and ribs in the accident.

His son, Bashir Husain, has appealed to the nation for his father’s health.

Sadpara was training for K2 summit later this year.

“I just received a message from Pakistan that our teacher and legend Ali Raza Sadpara had an accident and fractured his backbone.,” said Karrar Haidri, the Secretary General of Alpine Club of Pakistan.

“This is the time that our climbing community and other related persons should stand and support our legend. He has trained the Army troops and gave many services to Pakistan,” he added.

The 55-year-old started his Climbing career in 1986 as a high altitude Porter’s at K2. He had summited Nanga Parbat (2005), Gasherbrum one (1990 – 2000- 2017), Gasherbrum two (1998 – 2004- 2017 – 2018 – 2021) and Broad Peak (1993-2005-2011-2017) SiaKangri (1996), BaltoroKangri (2000) and Spantik.

He made two attempts to climb K2, but unfortunately returned on both occasions due to bad weather. Both times only 200 meters left to summit.

Sadpara also holds the record of summiting four peaks 17 times.