HOME > Sports

Shehroz Kashif terms ‘Summit of Kanchenjunga’ as miracle

He became youngest ever to summit the third highest peak

Posted: May 10, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2022

Photo: Shehroz Kashif intagram

Young Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has termed the ‘Summit of Kanchenjunga’ as a miracle after creating history last week.

Shehroze, who holds two Guinness records of youngest ever to summit both K2 and Mount Everest, also became the youngest ever to summit Kanchenjunga – the world’s third highest peak – on May 6.

In an Instagram post, the 20-year-old sharing his experience stated that summiting Kanchenjunga was challenging and nerve-wracking.

“If miracle had a definition, it would be Summit of Kanchenjunga,” he wrote on Instagram. “Every time I am back from an expedition it is like I get a new life. Yes, believe me, being a mountaineer is no less than living on the edge …. Literally.

“But this time, I had a very challenging and nerve-wracking climb. And one thing that was my lifeline and only that one thing that deserves dedication to this record-breaking summit is all of you and your prayers.

Last year Shehroze Kashif, 19, became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the summit of Mount Everest — 8,848.86 metres.

He used supplemental oxygen on his climbs to Broad Peak and Everest. His expedition to Broad Peak earned him the title “The Broad Boy”.

Pakistani Mountaineer Shehroz Kashif
 
HOME  
 
 

