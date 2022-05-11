Shahnawaz Dahani lauds sprinter ‘Baloch Bolt’

Abdul Mueed will participate in upcoming Imam Raza Cup 2022
Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has lauded sprinter Abdul Mueed Baloch, who is also known as Baloch Bolt, ahead of the Imam Reza Cup in Iran.
Mueed willbe one of seven athletes representing Pakistan in the event, which will takeplace on May 29 and 30. The sprinter will participate in the 200m and 400mevents.
It must be noted that Dahani had accepted the challenge of a 400m sprint with Mueed during the last season of Pakistan Super League. The fast-bowler, who stole the limelight with his wicket-taking celebrations during the event, is currently preparing to take on the sprinter.
I request everyone to support @Balochbolt &other atheletes of Pakistan who would be representing us in Iran's 2nd Imam Raza Cup 2022 on 29th & 30th May.Despite lack of resources & finance, they have worked hard for this competition so Atleast they deserve our attention & Support pic.twitter.com/9SxIKb9PLl— Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) May 11, 2022