Sports

Shahnawaz Dahani lauds sprinter ‘Baloch Bolt’

Abdul Mueed will participate in upcoming Imam Raza Cup 2022

Posted: May 11, 2022
Posted: May 11, 2022

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has lauded sprinter Abdul Mueed Baloch, who is also known as Baloch Bolt, ahead of the Imam Reza Cup in Iran.

Mueed will

be one of seven athletes representing Pakistan in the event, which will take

place on May 29 and 30. The sprinter will participate in the 200m and 400m

events.

It must be noted that Dahani had accepted the challenge of a 400m sprint with Mueed during the last season of Pakistan Super League. The fast-bowler, who stole the limelight with his wicket-taking celebrations during the event, is currently preparing to take on the sprinter.

Baloch Bolt Imam Reza Cup Shahnawaz Dahani
 
