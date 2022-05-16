Pakistan’s Abdul Joshi summits Mount Everest

Pakistan’s mountaineer Abdul Joshi on Monday summited the world’s highest mountain Mount Everest in Nepal.

According to the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Joshi was part of a 13-member expedition team led by Nepalese mountaineer Mingma Gyalje Sherpa.

Abdul Joshi’s team includes Liu Wenwei, Hai Qiannan, Feng Jianfei and Zhan Xiongchang from China, Anna Surysheva from Russia, Nathan Peter Longman from Australia, Marina Cortes from Poland, Gabriel Tarso from Brasil, Montana from Thailand, Raju Lama, Ramkumar Shrestha and Suraj Paudyal from Nepal.

In April 2021, Joshi scaled the Mount Annapurna in Nepal along with fellow climbers Sirbaz Khan, Saad Munawar and Kamran Ali.

Dedicating Pakistan’s first ever summit of Mt Annapurna to our big brother and the pride of Pakistani Mountaineering community – Muhammad Ali Sadpara



Ali Bhai, you’ll always remain alive in our hearts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G9hf5TsugD — Abdul Joshi (@AbdulJoshi1) April 21, 2021

He became the first Pakistani to scale the Mount Annapurna and dedicated the feat to mountaineer and porter, Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who lost his life in the winter expedition to K2 in late March.

Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest of all the 8,000m peaks in China, Nepal, and Pakistan. It is said to be one of the most treacherous mountains to climb.

Joshi hails from Shimshal valley of Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan. He also led a 12-member Pakistani team to the first-ever summit of Passu cones.