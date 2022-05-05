Thursday, May 5, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  03
HOME > Sports

Pakistani mountaineer Kashif achieves stunning feat

He scaled Kangchenjunga

Posted: May 5, 2022
Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Photo: Twitter/ The Broad Boy

In a stunning achievement, Pakistani mountaineer Shehroz Kashif summits 8,586m Kangchenjunga in Nepal which is the third highest mountain in the world.

Kashif is first Pakistani to achieve this feat and also the youngest, 20, in the world.

Last year, Kashif became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the summit of Mount Everest — 8,848.86 metres.

He used supplemental oxygen on his climbs to Broad Peak and Everest. His expedition to Broad Peak earned him the title “The Broad Boy”.

In 2021, the Pakistani climber also became the world’s youngest person, 19, to scale K2. He scaled the 8,611-metre high peak with the aid of bottled oxygen. Before Kashif, Sajid Sadpara, the son of the legendary climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara, was the youngest person to have climbed K2 at the age of 20.

Pakistani Mountaineer Shehroz Kashif
 
