Mountaineer Sirbaz Khan makes Pakistan proud

Mountaineer Sirbaz Khan has made Pakistan proud after becoming the first person from the country to scale 10 out of the 14 eight-thousanders.

Sirbaz achieved the feat after scaling Kanchenjunga, 8,586m, on Saturday, May 7.

The International Mountaineering and Climbing Federation (UIAA) recognises eight-thousanders as the 14 mountains that go beyond 8,000 metres in height above sea level.

All eight-thousanders are located in the Himalayan and Karakoram mountain ranges in Asia.

Sirbaz, who hails from Aliabad area of Hunza Gilgit-Baltistan stood atop the summit of the world’s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga, on Saturday with other members of a team led by Mingma Gyalje Sherpa (Mingma G) of Imagine Nepal.

“In 2019, he became the first Pakistani to summit Mount Lhotse, the world’s fourth-highest mountain at 8,516m in Nepal, without the use of supplementary oxygen,” the Alpine Club of Pakistan said in a press release.

“Moreover, he summited the 8,125-metre-high Nanga Parbat in 2017, 8,611-metre-high K-2 in 2018 and Broad Peak, which has a height of 8,163 metres in 2019. Earlier this year, he climbed the 8,091-metre-high Anapurna mountain, 8,848-metre-high Everest and 8,035-metre-high Gasherbrum II. On four of these expeditions, he had been accompanied by late Muhammad Ali Sadpara.

“Sirbaz is aiming to become the first Pakistani to climb all 14 of the world’s highest peaks. He plans to climb Makalu this month and G1 this summer. However, Cho Oyu and Shishapangma are not decided yet.”