Asad Ali Memon vows to make Pakistan proud in mountaineering

His next target is summit of Denali
Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon sheds light on the dangerous aspects of climbing, future of the sport in Pakistan, resources required and much more in an exclusive interview on Samaa TV’s show Game Set Match.
Asad’s nexttarget is the summit of Denali in Alaska, North America. Denali is the highestmountain peak in North America, with a summit elevation of 20,310 feet above sealevel.
It must be notedthat Asad Ali Memon became the first Pakistani to speed ascend Kilimanjaro in 2021.Pakistani mountaineer was the first from Asia to summit Africa’s highest peakin less than 24 hours.