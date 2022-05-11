Asad Ali Memon vows to make Pakistan proud in mountaineering

Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

His next target is summit of Denali

Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon sheds light on the dangerous aspects of climbing, future of the sport in Pakistan, resources required and much more in an exclusive interview on Samaa TV’s show Game Set Match.

Asad’s next

target is the summit of Denali in Alaska, North America. Denali is the highest

mountain peak in North America, with a summit elevation of 20,310 feet above sea

level.

It must be noted

that Asad Ali Memon became the first Pakistani to speed ascend Kilimanjaro in 2021.

Pakistani mountaineer was the first from Asia to summit Africa’s highest peak

in less than 24 hours.