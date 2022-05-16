After K2, Everest, Kangchenjunga Pakistan’s Shehroze summits Lhotse mountain

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has summited the world’s fourth highest mountain peak Lhotse in Nepal.

According to an Instagram post shared by The Karakoram Club, Kashif summited the 8516m-high mountain at 6:05am PST May 5.

This is his second summit of a mountain over 8000m in 11 days. On May 6, Kashif summited the 8586m-high Kangchenjunga Mountain, which is the world’s third highest mountain.

In an Instagram post, the 20-year-old sharing his experience stated that summiting Kanchenjunga was challenging and nerve-wracking.

“If miracle had a definition, it would be Summit of Kanchenjunga,” he wrote on Instagram. “Every time I am back from an expedition it is like I get a new life. Yes, believe me, being a mountaineer is no less than living on the edge …. Literally.”

Kashif was the first Pakistani, and also the youngest man ever, to summit the Kanchenjunga Mountain. He also holds two Guinness records of youngest ever to summit both K2 and Mount Everest.

On July 27, 2021, Kashif summited K2, the second tallest peak in the world. He scaled the 8,611-metre high peak with the aid of bottled oxygen. Before Kashif, Sajid Sadpara, the son of the legendary climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara, was the youngest person to have climbed K2 at the age of 20.

Earlier, he scaled the world’s highest peak Mount Evert at the age of 19.

The young mountaineer who hails from Lahore started climbing at the age of 11. His first summit was of Makra Peak (3885m). At 12, he climbed the 4080m Musa Ka Massalah and 4600m Chembra peak.