Monday, May 16, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  14
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

After K2, Everest, Kangchenjunga Pakistan’s Shehroze summits Lhotse mountain

He also holds two Guiness records

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Photo: Twitter / @Shehrozekashif2

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has summited the world’s fourth highest mountain peak Lhotse in Nepal. 

According to an Instagram post shared by The Karakoram Club, Kashif summited the 8516m-high mountain at 6:05am PST May 5.

This is his second summit of a mountain over 8000m in 11 days. On May 6, Kashif summited the 8586m-high Kangchenjunga Mountain, which is the world’s third highest mountain.

In an Instagram post, the 20-year-old sharing his experience stated that summiting Kanchenjunga was challenging and nerve-wracking.

“If miracle had a definition, it would be Summit of Kanchenjunga,” he wrote on Instagram. “Every time I am back from an expedition it is like I get a new life. Yes, believe me, being a mountaineer is no less than living on the edge …. Literally.”

Kashif was the first Pakistani, and also the youngest man ever, to summit the Kanchenjunga Mountain. He also holds two Guinness records of youngest ever to summit both K2 and Mount Everest. 

On July 27, 2021, Kashif summited K2, the second tallest peak in the world. He scaled the 8,611-metre high peak with the aid of bottled oxygen. Before Kashif, Sajid Sadpara, the son of the legendary climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara, was the youngest person to have climbed K2 at the age of 20.

Earlier, he scaled the world’s highest peak Mount Evert at the age of 19.

The young mountaineer who hails from Lahore started climbing at the age of 11. His first summit was of Makra Peak (3885m). At 12, he climbed the 4080m Musa Ka Massalah and 4600m Chembra peak.

FaceBook WhatsApp
K2 Lhoste MOUNT EVEREST Shehroze Kashif
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
After K2, Everest, Kangchenjunga Pakistan's Shehroze summits Lhotse mountain
After K2, Everest, Kangchenjunga Pakistan’s Shehroze summits Lhotse mountain
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.