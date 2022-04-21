Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Talha Talib writes letter to PWF after failing dope test

Weightlifter says he could have made an unintentional mistake

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 days ago
Posted: Apr 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 days ago

Photo: AFP

Weightlifter Talha Talib has written a letter to the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) after he failed a dope test, recently.

The surprise tests were conducted by the International Testing Agency along with International Weightlifting Federation in Gujranwala and Lahore for all Pakistan weightlifters.

Test report revealed signs of prohibited medicines in three weightlifters including Talha which could lead to a ban of four years. He was suspended on March 14.

In his letter to PWF, according to Daily Express, Talha claimed that “he had no idea about the presence of prohibited substance in his body” while also stating that he would “never even think about violating doping rules”.  

However, the 22-year-old also said that “he could have made an unintentional mistake, which could be due to lack of knowledge, and for that he is sorry”.  

Talha, who’s previous nine dope tests all came back negative, has also decided against submitting B-sample as he trusts the laboratory results.

It must be noted that Talha won the first-ever medal for Pakistan in the World Weightlifting Championship, as he bagged a bronze at Tashkent last year. He narrowly missed out on winning an Olympic medal for Pakistan at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I have always kept my focus on training and making my country proud through lawful means,” Talha concluded.  

