New govt wants to make SAG in Pakistan ‘memorable’

Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari vowed to make South Asian Games in Pakistan ‘memorable’.

The seven-nation games will take place in March next year, where at least 5,000 athletes and officials will participate.

As hosts, Pakistan will take part in all 27 sporting disciplines, while other countries will have to participate in at least four sports during the Games.

Ehsan, who was recently got the IPC ministry, was originally appointed at as Human Rights Minister in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet.

According to the IPC spokesperson, the federal minister chaired the meeting with senior officials of the Pakistan Olympic Association where he was briefed on the working of POA, especially in connection with the 14th South Asian Games.

“We should keep Pakistan as our foremost priority and emphasised conducive and harmonious working relations among all stakeholders to make the SAG event a memorable one,” the minister said.

The spokesman said that the majority of the briefing revolved around planning and arrangement status of the upcoming SAG including the finalisation of host cities, details of the coordination committee, budget estimations and training of Pakistani athletes and their camps being organised by the Pakistan Sports Board in Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad and other venues.

The POA representative also apprised the minister about the organogram, operations, budget and future activities.