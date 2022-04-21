‘Athletes in Pakistan could die due to doping’

Pakistan Olympic Association’s Secretary Medical Commission, Dr Asad Abbas, has warned that athletes could die due to doping.

According to Daily Express, Abbas warned that some of the sports supplements available in the market are extremely dangerous for athletes.

“Athletes should not use unfair means to win competitions as it could lead to a four-year ban,” Abbas was quoted as saying. “Performance-enhancing drugs are dangerous for a player’s health and could lead to death.”

Speaking about weightlifter Talha Talib, who tested positive for doping recently, he said that the matter is yet to reach the Pakistan Olympic Association.

He added that spreading awareness regarding doping in Pakistan has been started once again ahead of this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Abbas also advised athletes to stay away from illegal activities as the country’s name is at stake.

“Athletes in Pakistan should be careful about doping because such incidents bring the country’s name into disrepute while also ending their careers,” he concluded.