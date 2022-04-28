Haier brings most affordable washing solutions

Haier brings to its customers the most efficient and affordable washing solution at Rs. 36,999/- and Rs 37,999/- only that can be operated with “ONE TOUCH SOLUTION”. Haier Laundry appliances also offer a 10 years warranty and a 3-year PCB warranty. Not only this Haier also provides the best after-sales services that differentiate Haier from other brands.

Now overcome your laundry troubles with Haier One Touch Solution that ensures not only the comfort it provides to its customer but Haier’s washing machines are also enabled with pillow drum tech; these features maintain the quality of the clothes and minimize wear and tear. Hence ensure the safety of clothes and delicate wearing.

However, Haier laundry appliances are making sure to provide value for money, this machine has many other features such as detergent saving feature consumes less detergent while washing, and gives the same nice and clean look to the clothes. It has a direct pour technology in which you can put detergent directly in the machine which lessens your hassle to put the detergent in the lid.

Along with this Haier brings to you the best promotional offer as promised. Haier, in collaboration with Ariel Machine Expert, is giving away free Ariel Machine Expert detergent with the purchase of the HWM 80-1708 and HWM 80-1269 top load washing machines in an effort to provide its customers with nothing but the best.

So, save your time, and money and make an investment of one time to guarantee your laundry washing. So, what are you waiting for? Go now and buy at this price; the machine is one-time spending for a lifetime solution for your washing needs.

Live Smart & Buy Smart with Haier today!

Don’t forget to follow us on our social media platforms for more upcoming discounts and promotions!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HaierPakistan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haierpakistanofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HaierPakistan