HOME > Pakistan

Who will be next Sindh Governor?

MQM proposes three names for the post

Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led federal government have reached an agreement over the appointment of Sindh Governor.

The post fell vacant after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s Imran Ismail resigned following the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan.

MQM Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has forwarded three names for the post of governor. These include MQM Senator Nasreen Jalil, former Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and Amir Chishti.

Chishti is the brother of slain MQM leader Khalid bin Waleed.

Reports suggest that some government agencies have expressed reservations regarding the names of Nasreen Jalil and Waseem Akhtar.

