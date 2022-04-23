New twist emerges in disappearance of Liaquatabad sisters

The tale of two teenage sisters, who had been allegedly kidnapped from Liaquatabad early last month, came to a close this week after police managed to recover them and arrested three suspects.

However, the case has taken a twist after investigators suggested that the mother of the girls, who had filed a report about the alleged kidnapping of the two teenagers, could have been involved. But police have yet to detain the mother or treat her as a suspect.

In a statement issued by the police earlier this week, a woman had filed a report at Liaquatabad Model Police Station, claiming that her two daughters, 15-years-of-age and 13-years-of-age respectively, had gone to the market to purchase groceries, but did not return. She suspected that her daughters had allegedly been abducted by unidentified suspects and feared that they would rape the girls.

The police registered a case based on the complaint, but under section 365-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) – kidnapping, abducting a woman to compel for marriage against their will – and section 3(i) of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018.

Subsequently, Karachi West-Zone Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nasir Aftab constituted a high-powered investigative team consisting District Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and West-I Investigation SSP to trace and recover the abducted girls and arrest the suspects.

Earlier this week on April 20, a spokesperson for the District Central Police stated that the missing girls have been recovered during a raid at an undisclosed location while three suspects have been apprehended.

The police spokesperson added that the suspects had sexually exploited the teenage girls and even passed them around.

Liaquatabad Model Police Station SHO Liaquat Hayat told Samaa TV that based on initial information, their teams raided several suspected hideouts of the suspects in Liaquatabad and Lines Area, but failed to recover the girls.

The police, Hayat said, even announced a reward for any member of the public to offer conclusive information leading to the recovery of the missing girls.

As a result, an informer, who wished to remain anonymous, came forward and told police about the possible location of the girls in the Lines Area. Subsequently, Hayat said police raided the location and managed to recover the two girls.

They also arrested two suspects from the house identified as Sadiq, Siddique. Later, police arrested their accomplice, identified as Mumtaz.

The girls were produced before a Woman Medico-Legal Officer (WMLO) at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The hospital’s Additional Police Surgeon (APS) Dr Shahid Nezam told Samaa TV that the WMLO’s report confirmed that the teenage girls had been sexually assaulted.

Dr Nezam added that DNA samples had been collected from the girls and had been sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

Forced into prostitution

The girls told police that they had been repeatedly sexually abused by multiple people, Hayat said. They added that the owner of the house, where they had been detained, used to force them to record videos which he then used to post on various social media platforms to attract customers.

SHO Hayat said that the house was owned by Kareem Bengali who had allegedly turned his house into a brothel. Bengali, Hayat said, managed to escape during the initial raid but police are trying to search and apprehend him.

Kidnapped?

Following initial investigations, District Central SSP Maroof Usman claimed that the girls were not abducted.

Speaking to Samaa TV, he claimed that their mother – who had filed the kidnapping report – had allegedly handed the girls over to a man to sexually exploit them for money. The SSP added that one of the suspects, Siddique, was a neighbor of the girls.

“Siddique did not return the girls within the allocated time,” SSP Usman claimed, adding that it prompted the complainant to approach the police and claim that her daughters had been kidnapped.

Desperate times?

SHO Hayat stated that around a year ago, the father and 15-year-old brother of the two girls had been arrested by the Liaquatabad police and sent to jail for mugging people.

Hayat said that the father and son duo had been booked in as many as eight cases for depriving citizens of their valuables. He added that around a year ago when the father and son duo tried to mug some people at Liaquatabad No. 10, a police squad reached the point and managed to apprehend the suspects after an exchange of fire. The father and son had been injured in the alleged encounter.

A court subsequently found them guilty and sent them to jail.

Mother denies

Meanwhile, when asked, the mother of the abducted girls has rejected police suggestions that she had allowed her girls to be abused for money.

She reiterated that the girls had gone to a local store to buy groceries when the accused abducted them by placing chloroform-soaked pieces of cloth on their faces and overpowering them.

She added that the girls had told her when they regained consciousness, they found themselves locked inside a strange room.