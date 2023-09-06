Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2PM | 06 Sep 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 2PM | 06 Sep 2023 | SAMAA TV Sep 06, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | 06 Sep 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Punjab IGP, Lahore CCPO summoned in contempt case against Parvez Elahi’s arrest despite orders Indian colonel swindles billions, weaponizes espionage against Pakistan Bushra Bibi goes to court to preempt arrest Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Hadiqa Kiani responds to backlash over TV drama ‘Hadsa’ Switzerland extends fully funded scholarships to Pakistani students for 2024-25 academic year Rakhi Sawant claps back at trolls for criticizing her religious choices