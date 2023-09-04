In a damaging blow to the Indian Army’s reputation, a high-ranking officer within Indian Military Intelligence now faces allegations of embezzling billions of rupees, further tarnishing the image of an institution already grappling with accusations of widespread corruption.

Confidential sources have revealed that this alleged misconduct unfolded between May 2019 and March 2021, spanning a three-year period.

During this time, the colonel in question is said to have orchestrated a sophisticated scheme that swindled the Indian Army of more than six billion rupees.

He reportedly swindled the Indian Army through a complex web of “fake signatures” and “fabricated receipts”.

The crux of the operation revolved around the fraudulent hiring of over 150 civilian vehicles, all on paper, seemingly intended for official purposes.

The justification provided for this significant expenditure was their purported need for espionage activities against Pakistan, as asserted by the commanding officer of the intelligence unit.

However, a damning revelation now suggests that these vehicles never served their intended purpose. Instead, they were misappropriated for personal use by officers stationed at the Corps Headquarters.

When the corruption scandal came to light, the accused Indian colonel resorted to openly criticizing his own military institution.

Preliminary inquiry findings indicate that the mentioning of Pakistan as a potential threat was cynically exploited to manipulate funds and resources, ultimately exposing the treasury to widespread embezzlement.