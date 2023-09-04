Nawaz Sharif to land in Lahore on October 15: party sources

A plan for the long-awaited return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from London has been prepared. The former prime minister will reach Lahore from the British capital through a passenger plane on October 15.

Sources say that Nawaz Sharif will leave London for Lahore on October 15. He will fly to Pakistan on a passenger plane instead of a special flight.

The party sources further said that Nawaz has assigned the task of arranging his reception to the central leadership.

The former members of assemblies and organization officials have been instructed to gather maximum number of people for the reception of the party supremo, the sources said.

PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz is supervising the reception-related matters.

On the other hand, the PML-N has entered into consultations to make a final decision on a date for the return of the party supremo to Pakistan.

An important meeting of the PML-N has been scheduled in this regard for today. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will meet his brother Nawaz today.

The meeting between the duo is likely to discuss the final date for Nawaz’s return. PML-N leaders in Pakistan will participate in the meeting over the phone.