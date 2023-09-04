Bushra Bibi goes to court to preempt arrest

Former first lady Bushra Bibi has filed a bail petition before the Lahore High Court to avoid a possible arrest.

In the petition, Bushra Bibi has pleaded that she is the wife of a former prime minister and that her husband is a target of political victimisation.

She claims that institutions like the National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency, Punjab police and other agencies have filed baseless cases against her.

She has pleaded that after her husband, now she is being politically victimised. Before June 2022, no case or inquiry was pending against her.

The petition requested for details of all the cases and inquiries since June 2022. It has made the federation, NAB, FIA and others parties in the case.

It further requested for an order against arresting Bushra Bibi in any case till provision of the details of case.