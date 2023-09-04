Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11AM | 4 Sep 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 11AM | 4 Sep 2023 | SAMAA TV Sep 04, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11AM | 4 Sep 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Punjab IGP, Lahore CCPO summoned in contempt case against Parvez Elahi’s arrest despite orders Minister denies deployment of army in Gilgit-Baltistan Is Apple preparing to drop a 14-inch iPad this year? Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Smart ways for Karachi tax filers to lower electricity costs Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline Ushna Shah advocates openness in relationships, no privacy after marriage