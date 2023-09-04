Is Apple preparing to drop a 14-inch iPad this year?

In his recent “Power On” newsletter, renowned Apple analyst Mark Gurman shared intriguing insights into Apple’s pursuit of larger iPads.

According to Gurman, Apple has been exploring the idea of creating even larger iPads since 2021, with a massive 14-inch model considered for a 2023 release. However, this ambitious dream seems to have been put on hold for now.

One significant challenge in the journey towards larger iPads was the shift to OLED displays in the iPad lineup. This transition could significantly increase the costs of producing larger tablet screens.

As previously rumored, the first iPad Pro models are expected to max out at 13 inches, set to launch in the first half of 2024.

Gurman was the first to suggest that Apple might blur the lines between a tablet and a laptop by introducing iPads with larger screens.

In January 2022, reports emerged about multiple suppliers, including BOE and LG, preparing to provide Apple with OLED displays around 15 inches, perfect for future iPad models.

Then, the well-known leaker “Majin Bu” dropped a bombshell, claiming that Apple was actively working on a 14.1-inch iPad powered by the M2 chip.

This rumor gained credibility when display industry analyst Ross Young supported it. Young initially mentioned a mini-LED display but later revised his forecast, suggesting that Apple had opted for an LCD display similar to the iPad mini and iPad Air.

In a surprising twist in October 2022, Wayne Ma from The Information reported that Apple was diligently developing a 16-inch iPad, possibly targeting a release in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This potential device would offer a canvas nearly as large as a 16-inch MacBook Pro, providing users with a significantly expanded workspace. However, in December, Young revealed that Apple had shelved its plans for the 14.1-inch iPad.

Despite the rollercoaster of rumors, Apple’s interest in larger iPads persists. Since 2018, the largest iPads available have been the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, still smaller than the smallest MacBooks.

With the 12.9-inch iPad Pro rumored to grow to 13 inches, it’s only a matter of time before Apple introduces a significantly larger iPad model.

While the 14.1-inch iPad project may be on hold, the possibility of a 16-inch model remains intriguing. However, the project has fallen silent, leaving enthusiasts eagerly awaiting updates on Apple’s pursuit of a more expansive iPad.