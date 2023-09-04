WhatsApp’s highly-anticipated update: what’s new?

WhatsApp’s Android beta is getting a big upgrade. Users can now add extra accounts directly within WhatsApp settings, making multi-account management an easy task.

After the update, user do not need separate devices or apps. The settings interface is also getting a sleek makeover, promising a more modern and user-friendly experience.

Beta testers can already enjoy these updates, and they’ll roll out to more users soon.

Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is also making waves with a new WhatsApp app for Mac users. It introduces group calls for video (up to eight people) and audio (up to 32 people), tailored for the Mac’s larger screen.

Users can drag and drop files into chats and access longer chat histories.

These improvements will help user to get enhancing WhatsApp experience. The tech giant streamlining the app, making it more versatile and user-friendly.