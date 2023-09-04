Punjab IGP, Lahore CCPO summoned in contempt case against Parvez Elahi’s arrest despite orders

In a contempt case for arresting Chaudhry Parvez Elahi despite Lahore High Court orders against it, the court has summoned the Punjab police chief (IGP), the Lahore CCPO and other officers at 2pm along with their replies.

Justice Amjad Rafique was hearing a petition of Parvez Elahi’s wife Qaisara against the arrest of her husband despite high court orders against it in any other case and not transferring him home safely.

The petition pleaded that Parvez Elahi was abducted while he was on his way home from the court. It has sought orders for his recovery.

Meanwhile, Parvez Elahi has suddenly fallen ill in Attock Jail where he was being kept after being arrested under MPO despite the Lahore High Court ordering his release.

According to jail sources, Elahi is being shifted to the PIMS hospital in Islamabad. A police convoy is en route to Islamabad from Attock.

During the hearing of the case, the government lawyer told the court that the DIGs of operations and investigation had proceeded on an official visit to Balochistan. The legal DSPs submitted responses on behalf of both the officers.

The court remarked that if both the officers did not show up today, they will be issued show-cause notices.

Qaisara Elahi’s lawyer Tahir Nasrullah told the court that he was sitting behind Parvez Elahi in the car when he was ‘abducted’. The police tried to arrest Elahi once on The Mall road.

He further said that 300 masked men stopped the car on Canal Road, adding that 40-50 cars accompanied them, while three cars intercepted them from the front.

As soon as the car stopped, the DIG operations emerged from it.