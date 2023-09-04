China’s grilled ice: A viral bizarre street snack takes the netizens by storm

Move over stir-fried stones, a new culinary phenomenon is taking China’s street food scene by storm - grilled ice cubes. In a peculiar twist that has captured the nation’s attention, this bizarre street snack has gone viral on social media, leaving both locals and tourists scratching their heads in amazement.

The sensation began with a short video clip shot at a street food stall in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, where the unusual preparation of grilled ice cubes was unveiled.

In this mesmerizing video, large ice cubes are placed on an open grill, kissed by flames, and then extravagantly seasoned with an array of spices and sauces, including sesame seeds and green chilies. The spectacle is undoubtedly captivating, but what’s equally intriguing is the unconventional manner in which it is served.

Despite the viral sensation, the most astonishing aspect of this culinary trend is that it doesn’t cost a dime. Grilled ice cubes are, in fact, offered as a complimentary treat, making them an irresistible temptation for those seeking respite from scorching summer days. However, the catch lies in the surge of demand - eager patrons must place a request in advance to secure their frozen delight.

The inventor behind this strange yet enticing gimmick is the street food stall operator himself, who came up with the idea on a hot day as a playful means to cool off overheated patrons. The joke quickly turned into a phenomenon as people from all walks of life ended up falling in love with this peculiar street food. Now, he keeps making it, delighting locals and tourists alike.

The burning question on everyone’s minds is whether grilled ice can be classified as a cold or hot food. The answer remains elusive as the ice undergoes a unique cooking process over an open flame, leaving it partially melted but still retaining its icy essence.

Furthermore, the method of consumption remains a mystery - do diners extract flavors akin to stir-fried stones, savoring the sauces before disposing of the ice, or is the ice itself intended to be savored in its entirety? The culinary world stands divided on this enigma.

As this bizarre street snack continues to garner attention on social media and captivate the taste buds of adventurous eaters, it has firmly cemented its place in the ever-evolving landscape of China’s street food culture.

Whether it remains a fleeting trend or becomes a culinary staple is yet to be seen, but one thing is for certain - grilled ice cubes have transformed from a joke to a beloved treat, one drop of water and one sizzling flame at a time.