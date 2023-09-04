Childhood love turns deadly: Couple arrested for ‘double murder’ in failed bid to reunite

In a shocking incident, a couple from Lahore, Usman and Kashmala, were apprehended by Lahore Police for a gruesome double murder, as their desperate attempt to rekindle a failed love story spiraled into a horrifying tragedy.

Usman and Kashmala, childhood sweethearts whose love story was thwarted by their respective families, had initially embarked on a tragic path that led to the murder of their own spouses.

Their ill-fated journey began when they were forcefully separated, but it ultimately culminated in their arrest as they planned a second murder.

Usman, who hails from Qila Gujjar Singh, Lahore, took the extreme step of murdering his first wife due to familial pressure against their relationship. Similarly, Kashmala’s husband met a tragic end as well.

After the initial murders, both Usman and Kashmala decided to start fresh by entering into new marriages. This decision arose from the continued resistance of their families to their union.

The couple allegedly conspired once again to commit murder, this time planning to eliminate their current spouses.

Before they could execute their plan, Lahore Police, assisted by modern technology, managed to apprehend them.

Both Usman and Kashmala, now residents of Rawalpindi, have been charged with double murder.

Anjum Tauqeer, DSP CIA Lahore, confirmed their capture and stated that the investigation was ongoing.