After Parvez Elahi became CM, son Moonis’s accounts swelled with foreign currency

An inquiry report of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into the allegations of receiving kickbacks and bribes against former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis has made some shocking revelations.

According to the report, after Parvez Elahi became the chief minister of Punjab, there were several transactions of domestic and foreign currency into the accounts of Moonis Elahi.

It says that an amount of more than 820 million was transferred into various accounts of Moonis.

More than 1.84 million euros, 100,000 pounds and other currencies were deposited in Moonis’s account, according to the report.

It further said that the money was also credited into junior Elahi’s accounts during awarding of contracts for various development schemes in Gujrat.

The money deposited into Moonis’s accounts appears to be bribes and kickbacks, the report claimed.

During Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s chief ministership, agricultural land was also purchased in Kasur.

Parvez Elahi’s daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi also bought 748 kanals of land in Gujrat for Rs153 million, the NAB report stated.

Moonis Elahi has not yet joined the investigation in the case.

An earlier report of the NAB also found Moonis involved in corruption and money laundering. He received kickbacks through his frontman Azmat Hayat and secretary Sohail Asghar in the form of contracts.

The report says that there was a significant increase in Moonis’s assets as soon as his father Parvez Elahi assumed the Punjab chief minister’s position.

It further says that Moonis received kickbacks in the form of contracts through Azmat Hayat and Sohail Asghar.

He deposited huge domestic and foreign currency in his bank accounts since July 2022. He also bought more than 384 kanals of agricultural land for Rs72 million after July 2022.

The land was apparently purchased with the money from kickbacks and bribes. Moonis Elahi misused his father’s position as the chief minister, the NAB report said.

He also received bribes by having contracts awarded to his favorite contractors in Gujrat.

Moonis Elahi has been found involved in corruption and corrupt practices and money laundering.

Former chief minister Parvez Elahi is in the custody of NAB in the case of receiving kickbacks in government contracts.