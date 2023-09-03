73,000 people stranded as torrential rains strike Burning Man festival in Nevada

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a person during torrential rains at the Burning Man festival in the US state of Nevada.

As per US media, Burning Man is held in the Black Rock Desert—which is usually dry and dusty.

The bad weather led to stranded thousands of people. The torrential rains turned the ground to deep, slippery mud and party goers were told to take shelter and conserve their food, water, and fuel as roads in and out of the event are closed leading to blockade of vehicles movability.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, in a statement, said it is “currently investigating a death which occurred during this rain event” but did not give any further details on the circumstances. The person’s family had been notified, the statement added.

The bad weather strike at the end of the nine-day festival.

The met office predicted further showers and thunderstorms.

Festival-goers said they watched on as some people tried to drive away - but they quickly became bogged in the thick clay-like mud.

Pershing County Sheriff’s Sgt Nathan Carmichael told US media there are currently thought to be around 70,000 people stranded at the site.

American DJ Diplo wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he and comedian Chris Rock walked 5 miles (8km) to a road, where they were given a lift by fans.

What is Burning Man festival?

At the end of the festival, crowds gather to see the grand finale - the burning of the giant wooden man.

Nearest city from Burning Man festival site

The event’s organisers have arranged for buses to pick people up from the road and take them to the city of Reno, more than 100 miles away.

Burning Man site location

Burning Man site location is on the dried lake and that is the reason when unusual rain lashed the festival, whole town drenched in the worst mud blockage.

How to reach Burning Man site?

A Burning Man attendee posted a video on social media and really explained burning man so well…like that is a legit safety hazard.

The user explained, “This is extremely outlined. You cannot walk barefooted. You cannot remove the mud from your body otherwise and only with the vinegar.”

Burning Man will not be burnt

First time in the history probably, the burning man will not be burnt due to the bad weather condition and hundreds and thousands of people stranded at the event site.

The authorities advised the people to store food and fuel as evacuation would likely to start soon.

Climate change activists protest against Burning Man

Earlier this week, Nevada rangers drove directly into a blockade set up by climate protestors on the road to Burning Man. An officer pulled a gun out, tackling a protestor and threatening to shoot

Environmental activists were demanding that #BurningMan ban private jets and single-use plastics.

Mysterious virus erupted at Burning Man?

One social media user on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that it has been reported that FEMA has been sent in to shut down burning man festival and there are rumours that people are getting super sick from some mysterious virus that is ‘spreading boils, vomiting, coughing up coagulated blood’.

FEMA has supposedly now locked down the entire area deeming it a ‘National Disaster’, trapping over 73,000 people inside Black Rock City.

However, another user denied taking to twitter denied any Ebola outbreak in Burring Man festival.

Criticisms on Burning Man festival

A TikTok user x-rayed the organisers of the Burning Man for wasting so much money time and resources on such a festival.